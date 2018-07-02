Hermits, marigolds and prayer: cave rescue triggers Thailand's spiritual reflex

A hermit in tiger-print robes, animal sacrifice by hill-tribes and rounds of Buddhist prayer: the physical efforts to reach a teenage football team trapped in a flooded Thai cave are being matched by a surge of Thai spirituality.

The saga, which on Monday entered a ninth day, has stirred a deep response in a nation where Buddhist ritual and animist practice is cross-stitched into daily life.

On Monday as divers edged through thick mud and water closer to a raised area where they hope to find the stricken team alive, several colourfully-dressed ethnic minority Lisu tribes people arrived near the entrance to the cave.

They chanted and sacrificed chickens and pigs in an offering to the river and forest spirits, imploring the safe return of the 12 boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach.