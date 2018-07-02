Merkel coalition's fate hangs in balance over elusive migrant deal

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling coalition risked breaking apart Monday, as her hardline conservative Bavarian allies pushed a showdown over migrant policy after she was unmoved by her interior minister's threat to resign.

Horst Seehofer insisted on his plan to turn away asylum seekers at the border with Austria registered in other European countries, as he rejected EU deals reached last week by Merkel as inadequate.

"I said that I would vacate both my offices (as federal interior minister and CSU party chief) in the next three days," Seehofer told reporters in Munich after talks with his party stretching into the small hours.

But soon after, Seehofer said he would hold last-ditch talks with Merkel's CDU "in hopes of reaching an understanding". The meeting is set to begin at 1500 GMT.

Seehofer had earlier complained he had "no support" over his plan to shut Germany's doors. Other CSU bosses, however, refused to accept his departure and kept strategy talks going.

The future of Merkel's governing coalition between the CDU-CSU alliance and the centre-left Social Democratic Party (SPD) appeared to hang by a thread, as media slammed what they called a reckless game of chicken.

"It is fair to ask: has the CSU lost its mind?" Der Spiegel reporter Rene Pfister asked.

"In the end the government could fall and an old, proud party could descend into ridiculousness -- and all of that to solve a problem that in reality hardly is one" given the dramatically lower numbers of asylum seekers arriving in Germany this year.

'What's right'

If Merkel holds firm and Seehofer does quit, the CSU could offer a replacement interior minister if it aims to remain tied to her party.

Alternatively it could break up the two parties' seven-decade-long partnership, depriving Merkel of her majority in parliament and pitching Germany into uncharted political waters.