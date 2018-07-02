World

More than 270,000 displaced by southern Syria fighting: UN

02 July 2018 - 14:05 By AFP
A general view of refugee tents erected in Syria seen from the the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Israel July 1, 2018.
Image: REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A regime offensive in southern Syria has forced more than 270,000 people from their homes, the United Nations said Monday.

"We were expecting the number of displaced in southern Syria to reach 200,000, but it has already exceeded 270,000 people in record time," said Mohammad Hawari, the spokesman for UN refugee agency UNHCR in Amman.

Nearly two weeks of ferocious air strikes and barrel bombing have seen regime forces retake swathes of rebel-held territory in the southern province of Daraa. 

