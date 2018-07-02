Nine wounded in stabbing at child's birthday party in Idaho

A man went on a stabbing spree at a 3-year-old’s birthday party at an apartment complex housing refugee families in Boise on Saturday, injuring nine people, including six children, police said on Sunday.

Timmy Kinner, a 30-year-old from Los Angeles who had been staying at the complex, has been arrested, Boise police said. He is not an immigrant and went on the rampage a day after being asked to leave by one of the residents, police said.

Kinner was being held without bail at the Ada County jail on 15 charges, including six of injury to a child and nine of aggravated battery, jail records showed. There was no lawyer listed for Kinner in the records.

Kinner may have wanted to “extract vengeance” for being kicked out by a tenant who took him in, Police Chief Bill Bones said at a press conference on Sunday.