Police hunt for notorious French gangster after brazen helicopter jailbreak

Some "2,900 police and gendarmes have been mobilised" for a nationwide manhunt, a police source told AFP.

The helicopter -- hijacked from a terrified flight instructor -- landed at around 11:15 am (0915 GMT) in the prison yard.

The two black-clad men armed with assault rifles set off smoke bombs before breaking their way into the prison's visitation room using the power tools.

The wardens, who were unarmed, fled to safety and raised the alarm.

The helicopter was later found in a northeastern suburb of Paris about 60 kilometres (37 miles) from the prison, one source said.

A police source said the helicopter pilot was a flight instructor waiting for a student when he was seized by Faid's accomplices. He was forced to fly before being later freed in a state of shock.

The men apparently went on to use a car that was later found torched in a shopping mall carpark, police said.

French Justice Minister Nicole Belloubet, who arrived at the prison in Reau on Sunday evening, said the commandos most likely "used drones to survey the location... the inquiry that's under way will tell us."

The escape came after an appeals court in April sentenced Faid to 25 years for masterminding a botched armed robbery in 2010 in which a policewoman was killed.

'The Author'

Faid has been behind bars since mid-2011 for breaking the terms of his parole over past convictions for bank robberies and brazen heists of cash-in-transit vehicles.

In his 2013 jailbreak, he briefly took four guards hostage with a pistol before escaping in a waiting getaway car. All the hostages were released unharmed.