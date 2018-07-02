Portugal, the European country that wants more migrants

Unlike most European nations, who are trying to reduce the influx of migrants, Portugal is bucking the trend by looking to immigration as a way to counter its declining population.

"We need more immigration and we won't tolerate any xenophobic rhetoric," Prime Minister Antonio Costa told activists at a party conference in May, drawing resounding applause.

Demonstrating this openness, Portugal was one of the first that volunteered to take in some of the migrants on board the Lifeline, a rescue ship which had been stranded at sea since June 21 after Italy refused it safe harbour.

And as European leaders struggled to reach a deal at a summit last week over who should take in migrants rescued off the coast of North Africa, Portugal's socialist government was already taking steps to make itself a more attractive destination.