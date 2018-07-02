UN chief hears of 'unimaginable' atrocities as he visits Rohingya camps

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said he heard "unimaginable" accounts of atrocities during a visit Monday to vast camps in Bangladesh that are home to a million Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar.

Guterres described the situation for the persecuted Muslim minority as "a humanitarian and human rights nightmare", as he prepared to tour makeshift shelters crammed with people who escaped a huge Myanmar army operation last year that the UN has likened to ethnic cleansing.

"In Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, I've just heard unimaginable accounts of killing and rape from Rohingya refugees who recently fled Myanmar. They want justice and a safe return home," Guterres said on Twitter.

"The Rohingya are one of the most discriminated against and vulnerable communities on Earth," he said in tweet before his visit to the camps in southern Bangladesh.