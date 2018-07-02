Woman stalked by US newspaper shooter lived in fear of attack

A woman who was cyberstalked by the gunman who shot dead five people at a US newspaper office last week has said she lived in constant fear he would one day find and kill her.

In an interview with the "Today" show on NBC broadcast Monday, the woman, who asked to be identified as Lori, added that when she heard about the rampage at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis on Thursday, she had no doubt her stalker was behind it.

"As soon as they said it happened at The Capital newspaper and they couldn't identify their suspect, I picked up the phone and said, 'I know who your suspect is,'" she said.

"I knew if he was to do anything on a mass shooting level, it was going to target The Capital."

Jarrod Ramos, 38, was arrested shortly after the attack and charged with five counts of murder.

Police and prosecutors say his attack, which he carried out with smoke grenades and a pump-action shotgun, was motivated by revenge after he unsuccessfully sued the newspaper in a defamation case.

The case stemmed from a 2011 column entitled "Jarrod wants to be your friend" that detailed the harassment case against Lori.

Ramos had contacted Lori by email in 2009, reminding her they went to high school together.