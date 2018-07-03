After Harley spat, Trump seeks to lure other motorcycle firms to US

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday his administration is working to bring other motorcycle companies to the United States, following Harley-Davidson Inc's decision to shift some production for European customers overseas.

Trump gave no details about what steps his administration is taking. Asked about the tweet, White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway had no comment.

"Now that Harley-Davidson is moving part of its operation out of the US, my administration is working with other motor cycling companies who want to move into the US," Trump said on Twitter, adding "The US is where the Action is!"

Harley-Davidson, which had declined to comment on earlier related Trump tweets, had no immediate comment on the president's latest comment.

Trump has threatened to impose higher taxes on the Milwaukee-based manufacturer in retaliation after it said on June 25 it was shifting some production for European-bound motorcycles from US facilities to avoid tariffs being imposed by the European Union to counter US duties imposed by Trump.

Motorcycle companies based outside the United States include Japan's Honda Motor Co Ltd and Yamaha Corp, Europe's BMW and Ducati as well as India's Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Bajaj Auto Ltd, among others.