Australian archbishop gets 12 months for concealing child abuse

But Stone adjourned the matter until August 14 to assess whether Wilson was suitable to serve the sentence at his sister's home. The maximum sentence for the crime was two years in jail.

In sentencing, Stone said "there is no remorse or contrition showed by the offender".

"I am of the opinion the sentence should not be suspended. It does not support the terms of general deterrence," he added.

"On that basis, the only available remaining option is full-time imprisonment or home detention."

He justified the home detention option due to Wilson's age, prior good record and that he was unlikely to reoffend.

There was no dispute during the trial that Fletcher, who is now dead, sexually abused an altar boy, with the hearing focused on whether Wilson, then a junior priest, was told about it.

Wilson served as a priest in New South Wales before Pope John Paul II appointed him Bishop of Wollongong in 1996. Five years later he became the Archbishop of Adelaide.

Following his conviction, Wilson stood down from his church duties pending sentencing, but did not resign.

'Shameful history'

The Australian Catholic Bishops Conference, a national body used by bishops to address issues of national significance, said it hoped the sentencing could "bring some sense of peace" to those abused by Fletcher.

"It takes great courage for survivors to come forward to tell their stories," it added in a statement.

"Survivors have been vital in helping us learn the lesson of our shameful history of abuse and concealment.

"The church has made substantial changes to ensure that abuse and cover-up are not part of Catholic life and that children are safe in our communities."

Like elsewhere in the world, Australia has been plagued by accusations that the Catholic Church ignored and covered up child abuse.