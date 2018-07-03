World

Californian wildfires spreading rapidly

03 July 2018 - 17:47 By afp
Firefighters scramble to control flames surrounding a fire truck as the Pawnee fire jumps across highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, California authorities said on July 3 2018
Firefighters scramble to control flames surrounding a fire truck as the Pawnee fire jumps across highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, California authorities said on July 3 2018
Image: JOSH EDELSON / AFP

A Californian wildfire that began on the weekend has rapidly spread across 70,000 acres  authorities said on Tuesday, with a growing number of areas affected by mandatory evacuation orders.

The County Fire was sparked in the northern Yolo County on Saturday, fanned by high winds and hot temperatures.

An update by Cal Fire on Tuesday said the potential for growth remains high as crews battle the fire in difficult terrain.

"Firefighters continued to work through the day to construct new containment lines and defend structures impacted by the fire," the authority said, noting that only five percent of the fire had been contained.

More than 2,000 firefighters are now involved in battling the blaze, deploying 187 fire trucks and 18 helicopters.

Another blaze -- the Pawnee Fire affecting Lake County, had burned 14,500 acres and destroyed 22 buildings, but was 80 percent contained as of Sunday.

Last year was California's deadliest on record for fires.

The Thomas fire, in the Santa Barbara area in December, killed two people, destroyed more than 1,000 buildings -- including multimillion-dollar homes -- and torched some 259,000 acres. It was deemed the third most destructive blaze since 1932.

October fires in the wine regions of Napa and Sonoma valleys, north of San Francisco, killed some 40 people, razed some 245,000 acres of forest and scrub, and destroyed more than 7,000 homes and buildings.

Experts say that global warming increases the risk of out-of-control blazes by drying out vegetation, making it more inflammable and easily set alight by lightning, spontaneous combustion, or fires lit by humans.

READ MORE

250 animals in need of help after Midrand animal shelter ravaged by fire

“The thought of my dogs burning haunts me‚” the owner of the fire-ravaged Kitty and Puppy Haven in Midrand said on Tuesday.
News
21 days ago

120 firefighters tackle blaze at luxury London hotel

A fire broke out at London’s luxury Mandarin Oriental hotel on Wednesday, with dozens of firefighters deployed to tackle the blaze that pumped thick ...
News
26 days ago

Crews gain ground on New Mexico wildfire as Colorado blaze rages

More than 1,000 evacuees from a wildfire in northern New Mexico were allowed to return home on Monday, a day after showers helped quell part of the ...
News
28 days ago

Most read

  1. After Harley spat, Trump seeks to lure other motorcycle firms to US World
  2. Californian wildfires spreading rapidly World
  3. Uber promises incentives to offset fuel price increases as drivers strike South Africa
  4. New shift system for Joburg metro cops South Africa
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

Lots of chill in Mzanzi: Snowball fights hit SA
Gun-wielding thugs rob man in Pretoria car park
X