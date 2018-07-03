Poland's disputed Supreme Court reform

The controversial reform of Poland's Supreme Court -- one of the main points of contention between the right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) government and the European Commission -- brings down the retirement age for its judges from 70 to 65.

- Reform amended -

The measure, which comes into effect on Tuesday, July 3 at midnight, affects 27 of the court's 73 judges, including Chief Justice Malgorzata Gersdorf.

However, the reform, adopted in December 2017 and amended on April 12, gives the judges concerned the opportunity to request permission from the president to continue to remain in their posts.

They must submit a medical certificate attesting to their good health with their request.

President Andrzej Duda has until September to decide, without having to justify his final decisions.