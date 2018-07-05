Fireworks explosions kills 17 in central Mexico: officials

At least 17 people were killed in a series of explosions on Thursday at a fireworks warehouses in central Mexico, including rescue workers who died saving others' lives, officials said.

The initial explosion occurred around 9:30 am, then spread to other warehouses just as police and firefighters began attending to the first victims in the city of Tultepec, which is known for its artisanal fireworks and a history of deadly accidents.

"We deeply regret the deaths of those who were killed this morning in La Sucera, Tultepec, including our firefighter and police colleagues who lost their lives saving those of many others," read a tweet from the Red Cross in the state of Mexico, where Tultepec is located.

Governor Alfredo del Mazo ordered the state interior and health ministries to immediately go to the scene and attend to the victims and their families.

The explosions leveled at least four warehouses before they were brought under control, reported the newspaper Reforma.