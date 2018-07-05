Impeachment decision looms for Romanian president

The leader of Romania's ruling Social Democrats said on Thursday the party will decide next week whether to impeach President Klaus Iohannis for violating the constitution.

The governing leftwing coalition accuses Iohannis of the centre-right opposition of delaying the sacking of a top anti-corruption prosecutor despite a court order.

"From my point of view, impeachment must be a serious option," Liviu Dragnea, the powerful leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), told reporters in parliament on Thursday.

"He's mocking the constitution. He seems uncomfortable with this (ruling) majority," he added.

The remarks came a day after lawmakers voted through controversial changes to the penal code, a move condemned by Iohannis as "dictatorship of the majority".

The president says the decision is an attempt to overturn a prison sentence given to Liviu Dragnea.

Iohannis, an ethnic German, became president in 2014 for a five-year term after campaigning on an anti-corruption platform.