World

Nurse jailed for using voodoo threats to force women into sex slavery

05 July 2018 - 10:33 By AFP
A handout picture released by the National Crime Agency on July 4, 2018 shows the custody photograph of British nurse Josephine Iyamu.
A handout picture released by the National Crime Agency on July 4, 2018 shows the custody photograph of British nurse Josephine Iyamu.
Image: NATIONAL CRIME AGENCY / AFP

A British-based nurse who used the threat of voodoo on five women to traffic them from Nigeria to work as prostitutes in Germany was on Wednesday jailed for 14 years.

Passing sentence, judge Richard Bond said that Liberia-born nurse Josephine Iyamu was guilty of “vile” offences that had left her five victims in fear of their lives.

The women faced a “real and significant” risk of death as they were forced to make the journey across north Africa and the Mediterranean to Italy.

“Trafficking human beings is an ugly offence — it must always be dealt with severely by the courts to deter others from taking part in this vile trade,” said Bond.

“All five of your victims had to be rescued from the boat they were on, before being put into a camp in Italy. You understood the potential dangers, you simply did not care.”

Iyamu, 51, was found guilty under the modern slavery act at Birmingham crown court in central England.

She was also convicted of perverting the course of justice while on remand, after arranging for relatives of the victims to be arrested in Nigeria.

The court earlier heard that the five women were forced to hand over money during “juju” ceremonies, where they were made to eat chicken hearts and drink blood containing worms.

READ MORE

Human trafficking is silently tearing South Africa apart‚ experts say

Human trafficking is real‚ hidden in plain sight and tearing at the social fabric of the nation as the demand for cheap labour and sexual services ...
News
1 month ago

'Smallville' actress charged with sex trafficking for cult-like group

An actress from the popular TV series “Smallville” has been arrested on sex trafficking charges for allegedly recruiting women to a purported ...
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Suspected trafficking kingpin hands himself over to Hawks

A prominent Free State businessman‚ suspected by police of being the kingpin of a human slave trade syndicate‚ has been arrested.
News
5 months ago

Most read

  1. Oversupply of non-essential technologies contributes to high private healthcare ... South Africa
  2. Unsupervised toddler found dead in pit toilet South Africa
  3. Statue of Liberty climber to be arraigned in federal court World
  4. Five taxi drivers wounded in Pretoria shooting‚ two vehicles burnt South Africa
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

Joburg man robbed at gunpoint after returning from airport
Could this be an answer to homelessness in South African cities?
X