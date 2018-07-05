Thai soccer team found in cave - but how can they be rescued? The options

Rescuers who reached a group of children trapped in a flooded Thai cave say finding them was the easy part; getting the youngsters out safely will be the real challenge.

There is no simple solution for the 12 boys and their football coach, who are being looked after by Thai military divers and an international team of underground rescue experts.

The path back to the entrance is long, cramped and at least partially submerged. It is possible some of the boys cannot swim, and all have been weakened -- physically, and possibly mentally -- by 12 nights underground.