28 dead, many more bodies seen inside sunken Thai tourist boat

Thai rescuers pulled 28 bodies from waters off the coast of the holiday island of Phuket on Friday after a tourist boat went down in heavy seas with dozens of Chinese passengers on board.

The dead were found drifting face down in the water, still wearing life jackets, several kilometres from where the Phoenix sank after being hit by five-metre high waves in a storm on Thursday evening.

"Twenty-six bodies have been found and brought to here (Chalong pier). At least two (more) bodies will be transferred to this port soon," Archayon Kraithong, deputy commissioner of Thailand's Tourist police, said.

"The mission will go on," he added.

In a grisly development, divers reported seeing "over 10 bodies" floating inside the hull of the submerged boat, according to Thai navy Rear Admiral Charoenphon Khumrasee, who said they would try to retrieve them later Friday.

One survivor, a Chinese woman, was rushed to hospital in Phuket, according to an AFP reporter at the scene, after she was found several kilometres from the boat having spent the night in the water.

Her condition was unknown.

The three-decker boat was carrying 105 passengers, mostly Chinese tourists, when it sank.