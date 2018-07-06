World

Elon Musk offers help in Thailand cave rescue

06 July 2018 - 18:04 By afp.com
A group of bird nest collectors prepare to leave in search of alternative entry points to the Tham Luang cave area as rescue operation continues for the 12 boys and their football team coach trapped in the cave at the Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on July 6 2018
A group of bird nest collectors prepare to leave in search of alternative entry points to the Tham Luang cave area as rescue operation continues for the 12 boys and their football team coach trapped in the cave at the Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on July 6 2018
Image: Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP

Technology entrepreneur Elon Musk said Friday he was sending engineers from his SpaceX and Boring Co. to attempt a rescue of a youth football team trapped in a cave in Thailand.

The aid offer from Musk comes amid an increasing sense of urgency for the 12 boys and their coach in a flooded mountainside cave.

Musk said he was sending teams from his private space exploration firm SpaceX and the engineering firm Boring Co. which is developing tunneling systems for transportation projects.

"SpaceX & Boring Co engineers are headed to Thailand tomorrow to see if we can be helpful to government," Musk tweeted.

"There are probably many complexities that are hard to appreciate without being there in person."

Authorities in Thailand have been in a race against heavy rains as they try to find a way to extract the group trapped for nearly two weeks in the Tham Luang cave complex in northern Thailand, a saga that has transfixed a nation.

FIFA boss Gianni Infantino invites Thai cave boys to World Cup final

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has invited the Thai boys’ football team trapped in a cave to the World Cup final, as messages of support poured in ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Musk said he was looking at ways to pump water out of the cave or to pump aid inside.

"Maybe worth trying: insert a 1m diameter nylon tube (or shorter set of tubes for most difficult sections) through cave network & inflate with air like a bouncy castle," he said on Twitter.

He wrote earlier that Boring Co "has advanced ground penetrating radar and is pretty good at digging holes."

South African-born Musk has launched the electric carmaker Tesla and the neurotechnology firm Neuralink in addition to SpaceX and Boring Co and became one of the world's richest individuals after cashing out from the financial startup PayPal.

READ MORE

Thai military diver dies as window for cave rescue narrows

A former Thai navy diver helping to rescue a football team trapped inside a flooded cave died Friday as officials warned the window of opportunity to ...
News
10 hours ago

Thai soccer team found in cave - but how can they be rescued? The options

Rescuers who reached a group of children trapped in a flooded Thai cave say finding them was the easy part; getting the youngsters out safely will be ...
News
1 day ago

Thai boys trapped in cave found alive after nine days underground

Twelve boys and their football coach trapped in a flooded Thai cave for nine days were found alive late Monday, sparking elation after days of ...
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa takes ‘extraordinary step’ over fuel price‚ VAT South Africa
  2. Elon Musk offers help in Thailand cave rescue World
  3. Turkey court hands heavy jail terms to six journalists World
  4. New device busts drivers who steal disabled parking bays South Africa
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

“Jacques Pauw is a liar!” - Julius Malema
Here’s what Juju said about land, Pravin and Tom Moyane
X