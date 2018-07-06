Elon Musk offers help in Thailand cave rescue

Technology entrepreneur Elon Musk said Friday he was sending engineers from his SpaceX and Boring Co. to attempt a rescue of a youth football team trapped in a cave in Thailand.

The aid offer from Musk comes amid an increasing sense of urgency for the 12 boys and their coach in a flooded mountainside cave.

Musk said he was sending teams from his private space exploration firm SpaceX and the engineering firm Boring Co. which is developing tunneling systems for transportation projects.

"SpaceX & Boring Co engineers are headed to Thailand tomorrow to see if we can be helpful to government," Musk tweeted.

"There are probably many complexities that are hard to appreciate without being there in person."

Authorities in Thailand have been in a race against heavy rains as they try to find a way to extract the group trapped for nearly two weeks in the Tham Luang cave complex in northern Thailand, a saga that has transfixed a nation.