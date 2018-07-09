'House of Cards' cast 'surprised' by Spacey allegations: co-star

Actress Robin Wright says she and other cast members on the hit series "House of Cards" were "surprised" by allegations of sexual assault against co-star Kevin Spacey.

"We were all surprised of course, ultimately saddened," Wright said in an interview with NBC broadcast on Monday, describing her relationship with Spacey as "professional."

Spacey, a two-time Oscar winner, has been accused of attempting to rape a teenage boy and of a pattern of harassment towards younger, male colleagues -- including on the set of "House of Cards."

"We were co-workers, we never socialised outside of work," said the actress. "Ours was a respectful, professional relationship, he was so great with me, he was never disrespectful to me."

All the sexual misconduct accusations levelled so far against Spacey, who turns 59 later this month, have come from men.