Nato leaders fear Trump crisis at key summit

Nato leaders face a major threat to the credibility of their military alliance at their summit this week-- not from traditional foe Russia, but from the head of their most powerful member, US President Donald Trump.

The gathering at Nato headquarters in Brussels, days before Trump meets his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, is shaping up to be the most difficult in years, analysts and officials told AFP.

Allies are braced for a barrage of invective from Trump for not spending enough on defence, and are apprehensive that his often sceptical tone on the alliance that has underpinned European security for 70 years might turn into outright hostility.

The 28 other Nato leaders fear a repeat of what happened at last month's G7 summit, which ended in disarray when Trump abruptly rejected the closing statement.

"What Trump says will be decisive for the future of the alliance, but we do not know what he will say," a diplomat from a Nato country said.

"It is a shadow that hangs like the sword of Damocles over the summit."