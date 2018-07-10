Boys rescued from Thai cave recovering with sunglasses and chocolate

The first eight boys rescued from a Thai cave are in decent physical and mental health with some even asking for chocolate, but they remain in hospital and under psychological observation for any lasting damage from their underground ordeal.

Doctors are taking no chances with their physical recovery, quarantining the group, administering tetanus and rabies shots, and putting two of the team on antibiotics after they showed signs of pneumonia.

They have also been given sunglasses to wear as they adjust to daylight after days trapped in the dark.

Authorities had closely guarded the details of the boys' condition, who will be monitored in hospital for a week.

But at a Tuesday press conference they were optimistic about the progress of the "Wild Boars" to emerge so far, in two long and complex days of operations to free them.

"They are all in good spirits and happy to be out," Jedsada Chokdamrongsuk, permanent secretary of the public health ministry, told reporters.

"Everyone is in a good mental state," he said but added psychologists will work with them.

Experts had warned of possible long-term psychological damage such PTSD from the ordeal including the initial 10 days underground, in darkness and without contact with the outside world.

"It is certainly a risk and can take some time to manifest itself and make its presence known," said Andrew Watson, a specialist on rescues from mines and floods.

"I am not sure about children and how they will react."

Yet initial reports suggest the eight boys, aged 12-16, were in good shape, despite spending more than a fortnight underground.

"The boys were asking for bread with chocolate spread," Jedsada said, adding that the request was granted but they were kept away from spicy food.