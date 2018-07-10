Somali students volunteer to educate the dispossessed

Taking time out from their studies, a group of young student volunteers in Somalia's capital are providing free education to children uprooted from their homes by war and famine.

Seven years after hunger and disease killed a quarter of a million people, and in the midst of an ongoing Islamist insurgency in Somalia, so-called IDP camps dot Mogadishu.

These squalid villages of makeshift huts for the homeless, called "internally displaced people" by aid workers, crowd the spaces between buildings and neighbourhoods in Mogadishu.

They are among the most destitute: landless, penniless and with little hope for their children's future.

But an initiative by some of the city's more fortunate young folk is offering basic literacy and numeracy skills to the displaced youngsters.