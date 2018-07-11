Japanese PM visits flood disaster zone as death toll rises to 176

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited flood-stricken parts of Japan on Wednesday as the death toll from the worst weather disaster in 36 years reached 176 and health worries increased amid scorching heat and the threat of new floods.

Torrential rain unleashed floods and landslides in western Japan last week, bringing death and destruction in particular to neighbourhoods built decades ago near steep slopes.

At least 176 people were killed, the government said, with dozens missing in Japan's worst weather disaster since 1982.

Abe, who cancelled an overseas trip to deal with the disaster, was criticised after a photograph posted on Twitter showed Abe and his defence minister at a party with lawmakers just as the rains intensified.

After observing the damage from a helicopter flying over Okayama, one of the hardest-hit areas, Abe visited a crowded evacuation centre. He crouched down on the floor to speak with people, many of them elderly, and asked about their health. He clasped one man's hands as they spoke.

Abe is up for re-election as party leader in September and has seen his popularity ratings edge back up after taking a hit over a cronyism scandal earlier this year.