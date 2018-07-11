Supreme Court orders Spain to take in more refugees

Spain's Supreme Court has ordered Madrid to take in more refugees after ruling it had not honoured its EU commitment to accept least 16,000 asylum-seekers from Italy and Greece, it announced on Wednesday.

"More than six months after the deadline expired, a report by (Spain's) Office for asylum and refugees recognises that the current track record with respect to its final obligations is below 13 percent," the court said in a ruling dated July 9 but released on Wednesday.