World

Mexico earthquake unearths ancient temple

12 July 2018 - 06:57 By AFP
Works take place at the substructure inside the Teopanzolco pyramid in Cuernavaca, Morelos State, Mexico on July 11, 2018. After an earthquake took place on September 19, 2017, the pyramid was damaged and a substructure inside was revealed.
Works take place at the substructure inside the Teopanzolco pyramid in Cuernavaca, Morelos State, Mexico on July 11, 2018. After an earthquake took place on September 19, 2017, the pyramid was damaged and a substructure inside was revealed.
Image: RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP

A devastating earthquake that struck central Mexico last September gave way to a fascinating discovery: remnants of a rain god temple within an Aztec pyramid.

The temple, dedicated to a deity called Tlaloc and located within the Teopanzolco pyramid in Cuernavaca, Morelos state, belonged to the region's Tlahuica culture.

As a result of the earthquake, "the pyramid suffered considerable rearrangement of the core of its structure," said archaeologist Barbara Koniecza of the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH).

The greatest damage was at the top, where two temples had already been discovered -- one dedicated to the Mesoamerican god of the sun and war, Huitzilopochtli, and another to Tlaloc.

Vast void found within Great Pyramid of Egypt

A passenger plane-sized “void” has been discovered in the middle of the Great Pyramid of Egypt, where it has lain secret and untouched for 4,500 ...
News
8 months ago

"The floor of both shrines sank and bent, which also put their stability in danger," Koniecza said.

When the INAH carried out studies with radar to examine the pyramid's structure, they found traces of the newly discovered Tlaloc temple.

The structure is believed to date back to around the year 1150. Experts say it would have been around six meters long and four meters wide. Ceramic remains and an incense burner belonging to the Tlahuica culture were also found.

Shortly after midday on September 19, 2017, a 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit central Mexico, killing 369 people, mostly in the capital Mexico City.

Most read

  1. 'This is bad for human beings': Prisoners without water for three days South Africa
  2. GrandWest hits the jackpot with R18m water treatment plant South Africa
  3. Three killed in Cape Town drive-by shooting South Africa
  4. Gravely ill diver airlifted from Mozambican border to KZN hospital South Africa
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

Duduzane Zuma’s court case turns into chaos
Another Rolex stolen! Armed robbery at Bryanston golf course
X