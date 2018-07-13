Bomb kills 20, injures 40 at Pakistan election rally: official

A bomb killed at least 20 people and injured 40 others on Friday during a rally in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, in the day's second attack on a political event ahead of the July 25 election.

"Twenty people were killed in the blast and we fear this toll may rise," Agha Umar Bungalzai, provincial home minister, said, adding that more than 40 were wounded in Mastung town, near the provincial capital of Quetta.