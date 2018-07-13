World

Bomb kills 20, injures 40 at Pakistan election rally: official

13 July 2018 - 14:45 By afp.com
In an earlier incident Pakistani soldiers gather at a bomb site following an attack by militants on the paramilitary Frontier Corps office in Quetta late on May 17 2018
In an earlier incident Pakistani soldiers gather at a bomb site following an attack by militants on the paramilitary Frontier Corps office in Quetta late on May 17 2018
Image: BANARAS KHAN / AFP

A bomb killed at least 20 people and injured 40 others on Friday during a rally in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, in the day's second attack on a political event ahead of the July 25 election.

"Twenty people were killed in the blast and we fear this toll may rise," Agha Umar Bungalzai, provincial home minister, said, adding that more than 40 were wounded in Mastung town, near the provincial capital of Quetta.

READ MORE

Ousted Pakistan PM flying home to face jail, authorities lock down Lahore city

Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam, both sentenced to lengthy jail terms in absentia, are due to return to Pakistan ...
News
4 hours ago

Explosion kills eight Afghans as they call for peace

A bomb killed eight people at a small gathering calling for peace in the Afghan province of Logar Thursday, officials said, underscoring the ...
News
15 days ago

Most read

  1. Angry Bekkersdal protesters turn on police station South Africa
  2. We're reaching for the stars‚ Mabuza says at MeerKAT launch Sci-Tech
  3. Unions claim victory in Nelson Mandela Bay municipal back-pay agreement South Africa
  4. Not a jolly moment as popular Durban butchery Jolly Meats goes up in flames South Africa
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

I am… Janna Jihad, the youngest journalist in the world
Lekota defends his views on land expropriation, supports King Zwelithini
X