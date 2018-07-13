Trump hails ties with UK despite Brexit criticism

US President Donald Trump said Friday ties between Britain and the US were "very very strong" after launching an extraordinary attack on Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit strategy during a visit already marked by protests.

Sitting alongside his host at the start of talks at May's country retreat of Chequers, Trump told reporters: "The relationship is very, very strong. We really have a very good relationship."

Their meeting came just hours after an interview was published in which Trump said May's plans for close future ties with the European Union would "probably kill" her hopes for a US trade deal.

He suggested that this was not what voters wanted, and further added that he had advised May to take another path and saying Boris Johnson, who quit as foreign minister over the plan, would make "a great prime minister".

Trump's comments saw the value of the pound plunge on currency markets.

On Friday, Trump said that at a gala dinner at Blenheim Palace the night before he and May spoke for almost 90 minutes and had "probably never developed a better relationship".

The prime minister smiled and said there was "a lot to discuss", including "the special relationship, which is great, between the UK and US".

She said they would discuss "the real opportunities" on a US trade deal, as well as foreign, defence and security issues "where we work really closely together".