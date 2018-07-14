US indicts Russian intel officers ahead of Trump-Putin meet

However, he said, “there’s no allegation in this indictment that the Americans knew they were corresponding with Russian intelligence officers.”

Rosenstein said he briefed Trump about the indictment before Friday’s announcement and that the timing was determined by “the facts, the evidence, and the law.”

News of the indictment came as Trump was meeting Queen Elizabeth II and just 72 hours before his meeting with Putin.

“This indictment makes clear just how vast this operation was — including Russian intelligence officers’ intrusion into the website of a state election board and theft of information related to approximately 500,000 voters,” Democratic National Committee (DNC) chair Tom Perez tweeted.

“The Russian government attacked our democracy in 2016, and the DNC was a primary target of that attack,” he wrote.

Senator Chuck Schumer, the Democratic Senate minority leader, urged Trump to cancel the Putin talks.

“These indictments are further proof of what everyone but the president seems to understand: President Putin is an adversary who interfered in our elections to help President Trump win,” Schumer said in a statement. “President Trump should cancel his meeting with Vladimir Putin until Russia takes demonstrable and transparent steps to prove that they won’t interfere in future elections.”

Republican Senator John McCain said the summit should be called off if Trump is not ready to warn Putin there is a “serious price to pay for his ongoing aggression towards the United States and democracies around the world.”

“If President Trump is not prepared to hold Putin accountable, the summit in Helsinki should not move forward,” McCain said.

Speaking in Britain before the indictments were unveiled, Trump said he would ask Putin about the allegations of election meddling. “I will absolutely, firmly ask the question, and hopefully we’ll have a good relationship with Russia,” he told a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May.

But he simultaneously denounced the Mueller investigation as a “rigged witch hunt,” and said he has been “tougher on Russia than anybody.” The US president recalled that 60 intelligence officers were expelled from the Russian embassy in Washington in response to a nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy in Britain.