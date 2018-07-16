Iraqis demand change as protests run into second week

Protests in Iraq continued into their second week on Monday following days of clashes that left six people dead, with demonstrators rallying to put social problems in the spotlight.

Months after Iraq declared victory over the Islamic State group, attention has turned from the military battle to the fight for jobs and public services.

Thousands of people rallied in fresh protests Monday in the eastern province of Diyala and the southern city of Nasiriyah.

Iraqis already made their dissatisfaction with their leaders known through massive abstentions in May's national elections, and now citizens are taking to the streets to demand they see benefits from the country's vast oil reserves.

"These oil fields belong to us, yet we get nothing," said Hussein Ghazi, a 34-year-old protester in the port city of Basra.

The oil sector accounts for 89 percent of the state budget and 99 percent of Iraq's export revenues, but only one percent of jobs, as the majority of posts are filled by foreigners.