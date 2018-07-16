WATCH | Trump and Putin open historic summit

The US and Russian leaders opened a historic summit in Helsinki on Monday, with Donald Trump promising an "extraordinary relationship" and Vladimir Putin saying it was high time to thrash out disputes around the world.

"The two leaders will discuss relations between the United States and Russia and a range of national security issues," the White House said in a statement similar to one released by the Kremlin.

Trump will meet Putin after attending the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) leaders summit and making a visit to Britain.