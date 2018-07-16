UK's Boris Johnson returns as Telegraph columnist

After resigning as foreign minister last week over Prime Minister Theresa May's compromise plan for Brexit, Boris Johnson is back at his old job as a columnist at the eurosceptic Daily Telegraph newspaper.

"He's Back," the paper said on its front page on Monday.

Johnson was named foreign minister in July 2016 after playing a leading role in the Brexit referendum campaign.

He was forced to give up his regular columns, which a spokesman said were "inappropriate" for his new role.

When he gave up the newspaper job he also had to renounce the salary of £275,000 that went with it for a more modest ministerial income of £143,789.

The 54-year-old Johnson, who is famous for his frequent gaffes and off-colour quips, started his career as a journalist and has worked on and off for the Daily Telegraph for 20 years.