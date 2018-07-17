World

More migrants take sea route to Spain than Italy this year: UN

17 July 2018 - 14:21 By afp.com
Migrants keep warm wrapped in Red Cross blankets after arriving aboard a coast guard boat at Tarifa's harbour on July 14 2018
Image: JORGE GUERRERO / AFP

The number of migrants arriving in Spain by boat is surging, the UN said on Tuesday, and it has now surpassed Italy as the top destination for Mediterranean crossings.

So far this year, 50,872 migrants have crossed the Mediterranean to Europe -- less than half the number that made the treacherous journey during the same period of 2017, according to the UN migration agency.

But while the overall numbers have fallen dramatically, Spain has seen landings on its shores nearly triple, IOM said.

"As we have predicted for several weeks now, Spain has become the most active route of African migrants and people using Africa as a stepping stone into Europe," agency spokesman Joel Millman told reporters in Geneva.

