WATCH | Driver ploughs into cyclists and drives off

17 July 2018 - 09:29 By TimesLIVE

Shocking footage has been released of the moment a car ploughed through a line of cyclists near Somerset, England.

Martin Wills was riding with other members of the Yeovil Cycle Club in November last year when the car overtakes the cyclists, but passes so close that his front bumper clips their wheels. The riders are catapulted off their bikes as the car drives off.

According to SomersetLIVE, three of the cyclists, including Wills' wife, were taken to hospital for their injuries.

Michael Tarrant, 81, admitted dangerous driving at Taunton Crown Court on July 9. He was disqualified from driving for two years and must take an extended re-test. He was also handed a conditional discharge lasting 18 months and was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20 (R350).

