Workers feared trapped in India building site collapse

18 July 2018 - 09:52 By AFP
Rescue workers look for survivors amidst the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building at Shah Beri village in Greater Noida, India, July 18, 2018.
Image: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A six-storey building under construction near Delhi has collapsed with at least 12 workers feared trapped in the rubble, reports said Wednesday.

Rescue efforts were under way to free the dozen or more labourers who were inside the building when it came crashing down, the Press Trust of India (PTI) reported, citing regional Chief Fire Officer Arun Kumar Singh.

He said disaster relief workers have been deployed at the scene of the incident in Greater Noida, a city to the east of the capital, according to PTI.

It is the latest construction accident to hit India, where enforcement of safety rules is weak and substandard materials are often used.

Building collapses are common across the country, especially during the monsoon season from late June to September.

At least 18 people died in May when a flyover collapsed in northern India, crushing vehicles and passengers under tonnes of concrete.

