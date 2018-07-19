Death toll from India building collapse hits nine

The death toll from a collapsed apartment block outside Delhi rose to nine on Thursday as emergency workers pulled four more bodies from a huge pile of rubble and metal, India's fire brigade said.

The six-storey building caved in late Tuesday and crashed into a neighbouring building, trapping more than a dozen people, including labourers and two families in Greater Noida, a satellite city east of Indian capital.

Five bodies were pulled out on Wednesday as nearly 150 workers using steel cutters and drills and helped by sniffer dogs sifted through the tons of concrete and metal.