Donald Trump topping Google Images search results for 'idiot'

Type the word 'idiot' into Google's image search and you might be surprised by what comes up - or maybe not.

If you stopped reading there and went to go look, you'd have found that US President Donald Trump has leapt up Google’s image search rankings to poll position.

According to the Guardian, this is partly because the Green Day song American Idiot was used by protesters to soundtrack his trip to London. But now protesters, activists and Internet users are seeking to influence Google’s algorithm by taking advantage of it by up-voting a picture of Trump and the word “idiot” on Reddit.

This is not the first time Google algorithms have been manipulated. In 2004, searching “Jew” returned a hook-nosed caricature. A few years later in 2009, searching “Michelle Obama” returned users a photo of the first lady retouched with ape-like traits.