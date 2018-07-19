Republicans mull curbing Trump after Putin summit

Donald Trump's unsettling embrace of Russia's Vladimir Putin this week drew derision across the US political spectrum, but it remains to be seen whether Republicans have the will to rein in their president.

The two major American political parties appear largely united in their desire to keep the Kremlin in check, particularly after Trump made the startling assertion in Helsinki Monday, with Putin at his side, that he believed the Russian leader when he said Moscow did not interfere in US elections.

That globally televised submissiveness to a strongman was interpreted by many as a betrayal of US intelligence agencies, which had collectively declared that Putin and Russia launched a coordinated attack on the American electoral process in 2016.

"We walked away from basic reality," an angry Republican Senator Ben Sasse told colleagues, as he accused Trump of coddling a "thug turned Russian despot."