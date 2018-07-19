Russia exits list of biggest US government debt holders

Russia has exited the list of the biggest foreign holders of US government debt, according to Treasury Department data released this week.

In May, Russia held $14.9 billion worth of Treasury notes and was no longer among the top 33 countries, according the data.

That's well below the $48.7 billion held by Russia in April, which made the country the 22nd biggest holder of US notes. In April, Moscow held $96 billion in US debt, placing 16th on the list.

"The Treasury market is the deepest and most liquid in the world, and demand remains robust," a Treasury spokesman said. "We do not comment on individual investors or investments."

Among the top 33 countries, China and Japan by far the leaders with more than $1 trillion each, according to the data, which was released Tuesday.