Russia exits list of biggest US government debt holders

19 July 2018 - 09:10 By AFP
Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
Image: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO

Russia has exited the list of the biggest foreign holders of US government debt, according to Treasury Department data released this week.

In May, Russia held $14.9 billion worth of Treasury notes and was no longer among the top 33 countries, according the data.

That's well below the $48.7 billion held by Russia in April, which made the country the 22nd biggest holder of US notes. In April, Moscow held $96 billion in US debt, placing 16th on the list.

"The Treasury market is the deepest and most liquid in the world, and demand remains robust," a Treasury spokesman said. "We do not comment on individual investors or investments."

Among the top 33 countries, China and Japan by far the leaders with more than $1 trillion each, according to the data, which was released Tuesday. 

