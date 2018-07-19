Street by street, gutted Syrian town begins modest reconstruction

Khaled's delicate hands were accustomed to cutting and styling hair in his Syrian hometown Harasta. Now, they're hauling concrete and sweeping floors to repair homes ravaged by years of fighting.

Mountains of rubble still block many of the main thoroughfares in Harasta, a town outside Damascus held for nearly five years by armed rebels.

After a blistering weeks-long assault, Syria's government recaptured it in March, and displaced families have been trickling back to check if their homes survived.

Khaled, 35, watches them cross a security checkpoint and approaches to pitch his services: knocking down walls, clearing rubble, and sweeping up debris.

"I used to be a barber, but now I'm a labourer. I wait for families to enter and offer them my services in cleaning and restoration," he tells AFP.

Khaled fled Harasta in 2012 to the nearby town of Al-Tal, where he still lives with his family. Every day, the father of three commutes to Harasta to find work.