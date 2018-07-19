US man walks 20 miles for first day of work, gets big reward

"He is humble and kind and cheerful," she said of Carr in a post that by Wednesday had drawn more than 6,000 reactions.

"I am in total awe of this young man!" she said.

Lamey learned from Carr that his family, originally from New Orleans, had lost their home in Hurricane Katrina and had then moved to Alabama.

But Carr, after paying rent on a new apartment, was flat broke.

He left his place in Homewood, Alabama, shortly before midnight on Friday, figuring that as a former high school cross-country runner he could manage the 20 miles on foot.

Four hours later, as he was taking a breather, a police officer stopped to check on him.

Impressed by Carr's sincerity -- and learning that the young man had had little to eat -- the officer bought him breakfast, then drove him a few miles farther before wishing him well.

After Carr had walked as far as the town of Pelham, another policeman -- alerted to Carr's plight by the first officer -- stopped and gave him a ride the rest of the way.

Jenny Lamey was at home at 6:30 am Saturday when her doorbell rang.

"It was a police officer. He proceeded to tell us that he had picked up 'this nice kid' in Pelham early this morning."

She and her husband told Carr he could relax until the rest of the moving team arrived, but he insisted on getting straight to work packing.

Later, when Marklin heard the story, he decided to give the young man his car.