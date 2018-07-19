Weinstein lawyers claim actress Judd made sexual 'deal' with disgraced mogul

Harvey Weinstein's lawyers are calling on a US judge to dismiss a lawsuit from actress Ashley Judd -- who accuses the disgraced mogul of torpedoing her career -- on the grounds that she had made a sexual "deal" with him.

The 50-year-old actress says the once-influential Hollywood producer sabotaged her career by convincing Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson not to cast Judd after she rejected Weinstein's sexual advances.

Weinstein fell from grace after scores of women came forward with allegations against him ranging from harassment to rape.

But in a motion filed Tuesday in a Los Angeles court, Weinstein's defense team insisted Judd had struck a "deal" with Weinstein allowing him to touch her if she "won an Academy Award in one of his films."