'Dangerous complacency' looms over world AIDS meeting

A UNAIDS report Wednesday said about 36.9 million people last year were living with the virus which, thanks to antiretroviral therapy (ART), is no longer a death sentence.

It reported the lowest annual death toll in two decades, and a record number of people on life-saving treatment.

But the report also alerted that new HIV infections are rising in about 50 countries, and have more than doubled in eastern Europe and central Asia.

IAS president Linda-Gail Bekker told AFP that there may have been "a strategic mistake on the part of the AIDS gurus" to prioritise treatment at the expense of preventing HIV infection -- the only real way to stop the epidemic.

"There is no epidemic that we have treated our way out of," she said, citing Ebola and tuberculosis.

"Clearly, a vaccine is the holy grail, but we are not there yet."

In the meantime, the world needs a renewed focus on prevention, said Bekker -- stressing condom use, expanding the use of virus-suppressing ART as an infection shield, and providing safe, infection-free needles to drug users.

But to do this while also getting treatment to the 15.2 million infected people who do not yet have access, the world needs cash.

And this at a time that the US administration under Donald Trump has vowed to cut AIDS spending.

A report this week by UNAIDS and the Kaiser Family Foundation, a health policy NGO, found that after two years of declining global funding, donor payments to low- and middle-income countries rose 16 percent to $8.1 billion (seven billion euros) last year.

Don't walk away

But it cautioned this was no cause for celebration, as the trend was "not expected to last".

The extra money came mainly from a rollover to 2017 of funds the US government -- by far the largest funder of AIDS programmes -- had appropriated but not spent in previous years.