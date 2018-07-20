World

Macron aide who struck protester to be fired: presidency

20 July 2018 - 11:30 By AFP
French President Emmanuel Macron. File photo
French President Emmanuel Macron. File photo
Image: STEPHANE MAHE

The office of French President Emmanuel Macron told AFP on Friday that it has begun dismissal proceedings against a top security aide who violently struck a protester during a demonstration in Paris in May.

A video released this week shows Alexandre Benalla manhandling and striking a demonstrator while wearing a police helmet, even though he is not an officer.

Paris prosecutors also said Benalla has been detained for questioning in the assault inquiry, where he also faces charges of impersonating a police officer. 

