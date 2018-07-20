Separated for 45 days by US policy: a mother and son tell their story

At a border post in San Luis, Arizona, they turned themselves in to authorities, the first step to requesting asylum.

It was a hot day in May, as both Otilia and Geremy remember well.

Immigration officers placed them in a car; its windows were closed tight.

"It was hot, so hot," the 31-year-old mother told AFP in a telephone interview. "I didn't know what to do. I started crying."

They were the first tears she would shed in the long and painful days to follow -- but not the last.

"I never imagined what was going to happen," said the housewife, who has been studying to become an accountant.

"If I had known it was going to turn out like this, how would I ever have put my son's life at risk?"

'Say goodbye to your son'

Otilia and Geremy were moved from the blistering heat of the car to what migrants call "la hielera," or the cooler, a jail run by the federal authorities.

"They kept us for three days in the cold, on the floor, and gave us nothing," she said. "The officers made fun of us in English."

Geremy said he has one image etched in his memory from those first days in captivity: "They took her away chained at the feet, at the hands, and at the belt."

"I felt very bad, I started to cry," the boy recounted.