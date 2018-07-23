World

Another woman lynched in India after WhatsApp rumours

23 July 2018 - 10:21 By afp
People protest against what they say are lynchings across India and the recent mob attack on Indian politician Swami Agnivesh, in Mumbai, India, July 19, 2018.
People protest against what they say are lynchings across India and the recent mob attack on Indian politician Swami Agnivesh, in Mumbai, India, July 19, 2018.
Image: REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

A mob lynched a woman in India after rumours circulated on WhatsApp about child kidnappers, police said on Monday, days after the messaging firm said it was curbing the forwarding of messages.

More than 20 people have been killed in similar incidents in the past two months, leaving both the Indian authorities and Facebook-owned WhatsApp scrambling to find a solution in its biggest market.

Police said nine people have been arrested and more are being sought after they found the middle-aged woman's mutilated body near a forest area in the Singrauli district of the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

The accused men told police they caught hold of the woman late on Saturday after finding her moving suspiciously and seeing a flurry of WhatsApp messages about gangs of child kidnappers in the area, local police chief Riyaz Iqbal told AFP.

"We are trying to identify the victim and have circulated her picture to all the police stations," Singrauli police chief Riyaz Iqbal told AFP.

Last Thursday the Indian government threatened WhatsApp with legal action, saying the "medium" for spreading malicious rumours "cannot evade responsibility and accountability".

WhatsApp said the next day it would test limiting the ability of its more than 225-million Indian users to forward messages and remove the "quick forward button" next to media messages.

It had already announced new features to help users identify messages that have been forwarded and bought full-page adverts in Indian newspapers with tips on how to spot misinformation.

It has however stopped short of acceding to Indian government demands to enable the authorities to trace messages, saying its service would stay "end-to-end encrypted".

Lynchings are nothing new in India, but the spread of smartphones to even the most remote corners has enabled rumours to be shared at lightning speed and in huge volumes.

The spate of attacks related to rumours of child kidnapping started last May in the eastern state of Jharkhand with the emergence of a video that has since spread across India.

People have also been lynched by Hindu extremists murdering Muslims and thrashing low-caste Dalits accused of killing cows or eating beef.

READ MORE:

WhatsApp offers tips to spot fake news after India murders

WhatsApp took out full-page advertisements in Indian newspapers Tuesday offering "easy tips" to identify fact from fiction after a slew of recent ...
News
13 days ago

Eight killed by India lynch mobs in less than a week

Eight people have been murdered by lynch mobs across India in less than a week, officials said Thursday, as law enforcement struggles to curb a ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Don't touch my bum! Waitress slams 'groping' customer into wall World
  2. Sappi's R7-billion injection to boost KZN economy South Africa
  3. Chatsworth police investigate death of two people following bizarre knife battle South Africa
  4. One dead in hit-style gun attack at Durban railway line South Africa
  5. WATCH | I want to play too! Leopard interrupts two fighting impala South Africa

Latest Videos

Taxi riddled with bullet holes in KZN shooting
Five times Ramaphosa emphasised unity in the ANC
X