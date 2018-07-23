World

Trump warns Iran to never threaten US again

23 July 2018 - 07:03 By Reuters
US President Donald Trump. File Photo
Image: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday warned Iranian President Hassan Rouhani not to threaten the United States again, after Rouhani cautioned Trump about pursuing hostile policies against Tehran.

"Never, ever threaten the United States again or you will suffer consequences the likes of which few throughout history have ever suffered before," Trump said in a Twitter post.

Rouhani on Sunday said "war with Iran is the mother of all wars", but did not rule out peace between the two countries.

"We are no longer a country that will stand for your demented words of violence & death," Trump tweeted. "Be cautious!" he added. 

