WATCH | Don't touch my bum! Waitress slams 'groping' customer into wall

23 July 2018 - 13:50 By TimesLIVE

Let this serve as a lesson to any man who thought he could go around groping a waitress.

Emelia Holden was finishing her shift at Vinnie Van Go-Go’s pizzeria in Savannah, Georgia in the United States when she felt a hand grab her behind. At first she thought it might have been a female co-worker, she told TV station WTOC. But as she turned around, she saw that it was a male customer walking past her.

The man, later identified as Ryan Cherwinski, doesn't make it more than three steps before Holden grabs him by the shirt collar, yanks him backwards and hurls him against the wall. As he falls to the ground, the petite waitress is seen pointing a finger at him.

The police were called and after watching the CCTV footage arrested the man who has been charged with sexual battery, the Savannah Morning News reported.

The Associated Press reported that Cherwinski told police he touched her by “accident.”

The incident happened on June 30, but blew up online after one of her relatives posted it on Reddit last week. A YouTube video of the incident has amassed nearly 5-million views. 

