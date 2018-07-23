WATCH | Gunman opens fire in Toronto, killing one and injuring 13

Police said the suspect was also dead, and The Toronto Star quoted Police Chief Mark Saunders as saying there had been "an exchange of gunfire."

The suspect is believed to have opened fire at police before killing himself, Global News quoted a Toronto police source as saying.

Officers, some armed with rifles, sealed off Greektown's main street, known as the Danforth, after getting the call around 10pm (3am South African time).

Witnesses described to local media hearing about 20 shots and the sound of a weapon being reloaded several times.

A video posted to social media appears to show the alleged gunman, dressed in black, walking down a street before pulling out a handgun and firing into a Greektown eatery.

