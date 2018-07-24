At least 24 dead in Greek wildfires

At least 24 people have died and more than 150 been injured after wildfires tore through woodland and villages around Athens, as Greek authorities rushed to evacuate residents and tourists stranded on beaches in coastal areas early Tuesday.

The majority of the casualties were found in their homes or cars in the seaside resort of Mati, 40 kilometres (25 miles) northeast of the capital, government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said.

Eleven people were seriously injured, he added.

Port authorities later told AFP they had found four bodies in the sea, including three woman and a child who had apparently tried to escape the flames.

By dawn on Tuesday, the fires were still burning around the capital, while others broke out elsewhere during the night.

Authorities were trying to evacuate inhabitants, Tzanakopoulos said early Tuesday, while searches for further victims continued.

"Fifteen fires had started simultaneously on three different fronts in Athens", he said, prompting Greece to request drones from the United States, "to observe and detect any suspicious activity".