WATCH | Swede's stunt on plane to save Afghan from deportation goes viral

A video taken by a Swedish student who filmed herself stopping the deportation of an Afghan asylum seeker onboard a plane has gone viral.

In a video streamed live on her Facebook account, Elin Ersson, who is studying sociology at Gothenburg University, is seen refusing to sit down and turning off her phone onboard a Turkish Airlines flight heading to Istanbul.

"A person is going to get deported to Afghanistan where there is war and he's going to get killed," the 21-year-old tells disgruntled crew members.

The incident took place on Monday, Swedish airport authorities said.

"I am not going to sit down until this person is off the plane," Ersson says as her cheeks turn red, adding "people are trying to take my phone away".

Her protest sparked complaints from some passengers. A man's voice with a British accent can be heard shouting "Sit down! We want to go sit down!"

"I'm very sorry that a man is going to die and you are more worried about missing your flight," she tells a Turkish airlines crew member who responds "yes, you're right".

Other passengers offered support.

Ersson said members of a football team at the back of the plane stood up. And another passenger is heard saying in Turkish "let him off the plane or we all will go".